Maharashtra’s daily Covid caseload hovers around 9K

Even as the state government has been adopting a cautious approach towards relaxing the lockdown, the daily Covid-19 caseload continues to hover between 8,000 and 9,000 for the past month.

This has also resulted in the number of active cases staying between 115,000 and 120,000 over the past couple of weeks.

Experts attribute this to the high number of cases being reported in districts such as Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor, government of Maharashtra on Covid-19 management, called it a fluid situation. “Some districts like Satara and Kolhapur continue to report more cases. We are not in a position to give unfettered relaxations as there is a possibility of a rise in the number of cases,” he said.

Dr Ishwar Gilada. secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, has advocated a strategy to counter the virus. “The authorities need to conduct antibody tests and find the vulnerable population. Those citizens need to get vaccinated on priority. This will lessen the speed of transmission,” said Dr Gilada.