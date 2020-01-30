e-paper
India News / Malaysian hospital refutes Tripura family's Coronavirus death claim

Malaysian hospital refutes Tripura family’s Coronavirus death claim

Hossain had died due to ‘Status Epilepticus Secondary Meningoencephalitis’ according to medical report published by Malaysia’s Sultanah Aminah Hospital administration.

india Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:49 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
A health official hands out information about the current coronavirus at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia.
A health official hands out information about the current coronavirus at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, Malaysia.(AP)
         

The Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor of Malaysia has denied that Manir Hossain (23) of Tripura died after contracting the novel Coronavirus disease contrary to what his family members had claimed earlier. The hospital’s report cited ‘Status Epilepticus Secondary Meningoencephalitis’ as the reason for his death.

Manir Hossain died on January 29 at 5:35 AM in Malaysia’s Johor.

Earlier, Abdul Rahim, a veteran who had identified himself as Manir’s grandfather had claimed in a video that his grandson had died due to contracting the novel coronavirus in Malaysia where he was working in a hotel. Manir had left for Malaysia two years ago.

“My grandson Manir Hossain died of Coronavirus. He used to work at a hotel in Malaysia. We got a call from there on Wednesday (January 29) and were informed about his death. We are trying to bring his body here,” Rahim said.

When contacted, director of the Family Welfare Department Dr. Radha Debbarma said,”We don’t have any authentic information regarding the death till now.”

There has been no confirmation from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) regarding the death.

