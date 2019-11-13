e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 14, 2019

‘Malicious attempt’: India on fake letter circulated in Bangladeshi media

The fake letter, which figured in reports in sections of the Bangladeshi media, purportedly conveyed “congratulations” to the Chief Justice of India for the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Ayodhya issue, which it claimed was a “stupendous contribution to Hindu Rashtra”.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“We strongly condemn those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake and malicious news...” External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.
“We strongly condemn those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake and malicious news...” External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.(ANI Photo)
         

India on Wednesday described a fake letter ascribed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and circulated in the Bangladeshi media as a “malicious” attempt to mislead people in the neighbouring country and to undermine bilateral ties.

The fake letter, which figured in reports in sections of the Bangladeshi media, purportedly conveyed “congratulations” to the Chief Justice of India for the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Ayodhya issue, which it claimed was a “stupendous contribution to Hindu Rashtra”.

A statement issued by the Indian mission in Dhaka said: “It has come to the notice of the High Commission that a letter said to have been written by...Prime Minister Narendra Modi to (the) Chief Justice of India is being circulated in the local media. This letter is completely fake and malicious.

“It is intended to mislead people in Bangladesh and create social disharmony. It is most egregious and wrong on part of those who are deliberately circulating fake and incorrect information to create misunderstanding about India in the public domain.”

The origin of the letter could not immediately be ascertained. It was also not clear who had circulated it in the Bangladeshi media.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted: “We strongly condemn those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake and malicious news, to divide communities, create disharmony and undermine friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh.”

India and Bangladesh currently have strong ties in areas ranging from security to infrastructure development and the rapport between Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina has played a key role in driving relations in recent years.

tags
top news
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Centre may table bill on Ayodhya temple trust in Winter session
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Former RBI, CCI chiefs among CBI’s key witnesses in INX Media case
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Top court order on Rafale deal review petitions today
Shah breaks silence, says Sena knew all along CM’s post was non-negotiable
Shah breaks silence, says Sena knew all along CM’s post was non-negotiable
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
JNU announces roll back of fee hike, students vow to continue protest
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
CJI Gogoi’s last week in office: All eyes on Rafale review plea decision
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News