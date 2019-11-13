‘Malicious attempt’: India on fake letter circulated in Bangladeshi media

india

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 22:06 IST

India on Wednesday described a fake letter ascribed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and circulated in the Bangladeshi media as a “malicious” attempt to mislead people in the neighbouring country and to undermine bilateral ties.

The fake letter, which figured in reports in sections of the Bangladeshi media, purportedly conveyed “congratulations” to the Chief Justice of India for the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Ayodhya issue, which it claimed was a “stupendous contribution to Hindu Rashtra”.

A statement issued by the Indian mission in Dhaka said: “It has come to the notice of the High Commission that a letter said to have been written by...Prime Minister Narendra Modi to (the) Chief Justice of India is being circulated in the local media. This letter is completely fake and malicious.

“It is intended to mislead people in Bangladesh and create social disharmony. It is most egregious and wrong on part of those who are deliberately circulating fake and incorrect information to create misunderstanding about India in the public domain.”

The origin of the letter could not immediately be ascertained. It was also not clear who had circulated it in the Bangladeshi media.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted: “We strongly condemn those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake and malicious news, to divide communities, create disharmony and undermine friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh.”

India and Bangladesh currently have strong ties in areas ranging from security to infrastructure development and the rapport between Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina has played a key role in driving relations in recent years.