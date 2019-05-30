Mamata Banerjee leads sit-in protest against attacks on partymen

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday led a sit-in protest against the alleged attacks on her Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Barrackpore. She blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the attacks.

“I hate and despise the BJP. I will wrest Barrackpore. You [BJP] will not win a single seat in the 2021 assembly polls,’’ he said.

Banerjee’s sit-in came a day after she opted out of Prime Minister’s Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in Delhi on Thursday after relatives of BJP workers allegedly killed in political violence in Bengal were invited for the ceremony.

Barrackpore was one of the 14 seats in West Bengal that the BJP won in Lok Sabha elections following a bitter campaign.

Slams slogans

Earlier, Banerjee got out of her car twice and burst with anger when she heard shouts like “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Modi” while she was on her way to the sit-in venue. “My car was going along the way. And these people, wearing BJP headbands, moved towards my car. They are outsiders, they are not local people,” Mamata said.

Banerjee said she has no problem with Hindi-speaking people but added some people, who are not originally from Bengal, started spreading terror when the Election Commission assessed law and order during the polls She said “the people” enjoy the state’s resources and yet you dare to insult her. Banerjee shouted back at the crowds and asked policemen to identify the slogan shouters and conduct an hour-to-house search.

Banerjee said there efforts to create differences between Bengalis and non-Bengalis. “Our slogan is Jai Hind and not what the BJP says,” said Banerjee.

BJP’s Bengal vice-president, Jay Prakash Majumdar, said Banerjee has violated her oath. “While taking oath, she had to swear that she would stay above party and politics and work for all people and treat them equally. Now that she wants to act as a politician, she should first resign as chief minister.”

First Published: May 30, 2019 23:23 IST