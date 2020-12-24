e-paper
Home / India News / Man, 23, lynched for sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl: Police

Man, 23, lynched for sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl: Police

Police said the deceased allegedly lured the girl on the pretext of giving her money and took her to the village school where he assaulted her.

india Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 21:02 IST
Prasun K Mishra
Prasun K Mishra
Hindustan Times, Bhabua (Bihar)
The 23-year-old's body, which bore multiple signs of assault, has been sent for autopsy, said police. (Representative image)
         

A 23-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by a girl’s family for sexually assaulting a four-year-old, the police said on Thursday.

The alleged sexual assault is said to have taken place at Kabar village under Bhabua police station area of Kaimur district on Wednesday night

A police case was filed by the lynched man’s sister against the girl’s family under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). One of the accused has also been arrested in this connection.

In counter complaint, the girl’s mother has also filed a case against the deceased and his sister, superintendent of police (SP), Dilnawaz Ahmad said.

The case was registered under Sections 376 (rape) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act with woman police station at Bhabua.

Police said the deceased allegedly lured the girl on the pretext of giving her money and took her to the village school where he assaulted her. Later, the injured girl informed her family about the incident, following which, the angry family members barged into the man’s house, brutally assaulted and killed him, police said.

The 23-year-old’s body, which bore multiple signs of assault, has been sent for autopsy, said police.

The girl victim was admitted to district hospital for medical test and treatment, SP Ahmad said.

