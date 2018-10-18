Man attacks wife, three others with sickle outside police station in Hyderabad

A man allegedly attacked his wife and three others with a sickle and injured them outside a police station in Hyderabad on Thursday when she had gone there to register a complaint against him for harassment.

Syed Rehman was immediately taken into custody while his wife Kousal Begum and the other injured were rushed to a hospital. The incident happened at Begampet police station in the city.

North zone deputy commissioner of police Kalmeshwar Shingenvar said the couple, who had been married since 2009, was living separately for over eight months as Rehman, a habitual drinker, had been harassing his wife for money for liquor.

Kousal, living with her parents, was working in a private company in Rasulpura area. But Rehman continued to harass her. On Thursday morning, he went to Kousal’s workplace and started an argument with her demanding money.

Frustrated by this, Kousal and her relatives went to the Begampet police station to complain against Rehman.

Even as they were drafting a complaint on the station premises, Rehman came with a sickle and allegedly attacked them.

The station house officer N Buchchaiah clarified that the attack took place outside the station and Rehman was overpowered and taken into custody.

Police have booked him for attempt to murder, and under sections of Indian Arms Act.

Kousal and the others are out of danger, according to hospital sources.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 15:32 IST