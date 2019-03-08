Man beats up wife after she fails to follow tantrik’s advice while villagers watch on

A man in Rajasthan’s Barmer district beat up his wife after she failed to follow the advice of an occultist to get rid of the “evil spirit in her body” as villagers looked on, police have said.

Police said they have taken cognizance in the matter after a video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident took place in Mandapura village under Pachpadra police station late on Tuesday.

In the video, the woman is seen pleading for mercy but her husband ignores her and continues to beat her. A large number of people are also seen in the video witnessing the incident but no one comes forward to save the woman.

Station house officer of the Pachpadra police station Saroj Choudhary said they identified the woman from the video and later called her along with her husband to the police station.

Choudhary said the woman, however, denied that her husband had beaten her up. She said her husband scolded her when she ignored her family members while going to a temple.

Police said the woman had complained about stomach ache about two weeks ago. Following which instead of going to a hospital, her husband took her to a local tantrik.

According to police, the occultist told the man that an evil spirit had possessed his wife’s body and if they wanted to get rid of it, the woman will have to take a round of the village.

Late on Tuesday evening, the woman started taking the round of the village as advised by the magician. Her husband started beating her with a leather belt and slippers when the woman got tired after a while.

Police said they have launched a search for the occultist, who fled after the incident. They said they will take appropriate action once he is caught.

No case has been lodged in the matter till the filing of this report.

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 13:20 IST