Home / India News / Man injured, 2 houses partially damaged in Jammu and Kashmir’s Mendhar in Pak shelling

Man injured, 2 houses partially damaged in Jammu and Kashmir’s Mendhar in Pak shelling

The Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire on Saturday too by resorting to intense firing and shelling on forward areas in two sectors along the Line of Control.

india Updated: May 31, 2020 12:11 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashir several times.
Pakistani troops have violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashir several times.(Representative Photo/PTI)
         

A man suffered splinter injuries and two houses were partially damaged after Pakistan opened heavy fire and shot mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday.

The injured person has been identified as Mohammad Yaseen of Gohlad village.

“Pakistani troops opened heavy fire and shot mortars on Indian posts and villages around 3.10 am on Sunday. They even targeted villages in the fresh round of unprovoked firing,” said a police officer.

“Exchange of fire continued for nearly four hours in which a man suffered splinter injuries in his leg and two houses were partially damaged. The injured was evacuated to a hospital for treatment,” he added.

The Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire on Saturday too by resorting to intense firing and shelling on forward areas in two sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, news agency PTI quoted a defence spokesperson as saying.

The intense firing from small arms across the border started around 10 am in Kirni sector, drawing befitting retaliation by the Indian Army, the spokesperson said.

Later in the day, the spokesperson said the Pakistani troops also initiated unprovoked firing and mortar shelling in Khari Karmara sector around 7.45 pm.

There was a strong retaliation by the Indian Army, he said, adding that there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side.

