Manu Bhaker to get Rs 2 crore, says Haryana minister Anil Vij after her ‘jumla’ dig

Manu Bhaker, the gold medallist of Youth Olympic Games 2018, will get a cash prize of Rs 2 crore as announced by Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij soon after she won the event in October last year. The clarification from the minister followed a controversy that erupted after Manu Bhaker sought confirmation from the minister.

Manu Bhaker took to Twitter on Friday posting screenshots from the microblogging handle of Vij seeking to know from the Haryana minister if the decision to give her Rs 2 crore as cash prize was still valid. She wrote, “Sir Please confirm if it is correct... Or just Jumla...”

Sixteen-year-old Bhaker’s tweet led to a public outcry that finally prompted Vij to come up with an assurance that she will get the Rs 2 crore reward. He, however, also appeared to snub the teenage shooting sensation for going public with her concern.

Vij wrote on Twitter, “Manu Bhaker should have first confirmed it from the Sports Deptt. before going to public domain. It is disgusting to denounce a State Govt which is giving highest awards in the Country. Bhaker will will will get 2 crores as tweated by me and as per notification at that time. (sic)”

Vij followed it up with another post on Twitter that read, “There should be some sense of decipline in players. Bhaker should feel sorry for creating this controversy. She has a long way to go. She should focus on her game only. (sic)”

Bhaker became the first Indian shooter to win gold at Youth Olympic Games last year. She hails from Jhajjar in Haryana prompting Vij to announce the said cash prize for her. Back then, Vij had said, “Haryana government will give a cash prize of Rs 2 crore to Manu Bhaker for winning this gold. Previous governments used to pay Rs 10 lakh only.”

The policy of giving cash prize was revised by the Haryana government in December last year to keep the prize for gold medallists at Rs 1 crore.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 15:03 IST