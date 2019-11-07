e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 08, 2019

Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav

BSP national general secretary SC Mishra confirmed that his party chief had withdrawn the 24-year-old case against the then Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2019 00:28 IST
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Rajesh Kumar Singh
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Mayawati shared the dias with Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri and called upon the party workers to forget the guesthouse episode. (HT Photo )
During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Mayawati shared the dias with Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri and called upon the party workers to forget the guesthouse episode. (HT Photo )
         

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has withdrawn an over-two-decade-old case against Samajwadi Party (SP)’s Mulayam Singh Yadav in the infamous guest house fracas of 1995 that soured the relations between the two parties and turned them rivals in Uttar Pradesh’s political stage before they briefly joined hands for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, at least two BSP leaders said on Thursday.

However, there was no confirmation from the SP, whose alliance with the BSP snapped about five months ago after the coalition’s below-par performance in the national polls.

BSP national general secretary SC Mishra confirmed that his party chief had withdrawn the case lodged against former CM Mulayam Singh Yadav, but did not give any details.

Another BSP leader, who did not wish to be named, said after the SP-BSP stitched a pre-poll alliance on January 12, SP national president Akhilesh Yadav urged Mayawati to withdraw the case lodged against his father for the June 2, 1995 incident.

Mayawati, who shared stage with Mulayam during the poll campaign, had assured Akhilesh that she would fulfil his request, the BSP leader said.

The SP’s chief spokesperson, Rajendra Chaudhary, said: “I am not aware of it yet. Will find out about it tomorrow and say anything after that.” Another BSP leader said the case was pending in the Supreme Court.

After the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, then SP chief Mulayam and then BSP chief Kanshi Ram formed an alliance to contest the 1993 assembly elections against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BSP-SP alliance won 176 seats of 425 seats (at that time Uttarakhand was part of UP) and formed a government with Congress support. Mulayam became the CM.

But differences started cropping up. BJP leaders met Mayawati and offered her the CM’s post if the BSP joined hands with their party. On June 2, 1995, Mayawati called a meeting of her party MLAs at the Meerabai guesthouse in Lucknow. SP leaders and workers reached the gues thouse and allegedly attacked it.

Mayawati and some BSP MLAs locked themselves in a room of the guest house. Later, she was rescued by BJP leaders. A case was registered at a Lucknow police station.

tags
top news
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
‘When AP is burning...’: TDP after Jagan govt spends Rs 15 cr on CM house
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Writer Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status revoked for ‘concealing’ information
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
Mayawati withdraws 1995 Lucknow guest house case against Mulayam Singh Yadav
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
‘Maps accurate’: India to Nepal amid row over new map
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
4 of Kerala celebrity quintuplets to tie knot on same day; brother will wait
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
US to charge $10 for every H-1B registration from December
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News