Meerut: 15-year-old girl allegedly raped in car, accused held

india

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 14:34 IST

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a car in TP Nagar neighbourhood of Meerut on Friday, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested the accused, Pulkit Saini (20), following a complaint by the girl’s father.

“A case of rape was registered against the accused and he was arrested on Saturday night,” said Dinesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), TP Nagar police station.

The girl used to practise judo and karate at a college ground, where the accused also practised the martial arts.

She had left her house on a two-wheeler on Friday evening, but Saini stopped her outside a shopping complex, convinced her to park the vehicle there and accompany him in his car to the practice venue.

He allegedly drove the car to a secluded road and raped her in the vehicle. He threatened to harm her if she narrated the incident to anyone else.

The girl returned home and told her family members about the incident after which a first information report (FIR) was lodged at TP Nagar police station.

A forensic team also visited the spot and collected evidence from the car, where the teenager was allegedly raped.

Wile the accused’s car had a BJP flag on it, the party’s Meerut chief Mukesh Singhal said the accused was not a member of the party and he was fraudulently using the Goraksha Samiti sticker and the party flag on his car.