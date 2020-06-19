MHA caps rates at private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment in Delhi

india

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 13:14 IST

A committee set up to fix rates to be charged by private hospitals in Delhi for isolation beds, ICUs with and without ventilator support for patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has given its recommendation, the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) said on Friday.

Union home minister Amit Shah had constituted the panel under the member of the NITI Aayog to fix these rates “to provide relief to the common man in Delhi”, MHA said in a series of tweets.

“Committee has recommended Rs 8000-10000, 13000-15000 & 15000-18000 including PPE costs for isolation bed, ICUs without & with ventilator respectively to all hospitals as compared to the current charges of Rs 24000-25000, 34000-43000 & 44000-54000 (excluding PPE cost),” it said.

The ministry also said that house to house health surveys were completed in 242 containment zones in the Capita. “A total of 2.3 lakh people were surveyed,” it said.

“Sample testing has been doubled immediately in pursuance of decisions taken by HM @AmitShah in series of meetings. A total of testing samples of 27,263 have been collected in #Delhi from 15 to 17 June 2020 against the daily collection which varied between 4,000-4,500 earlier,” it added.

The home ministry also said testing through rapid antigen testing methodology was started on Thursday and 7,040 people were tested in 193 centres. “Testing will continue with increased numbers in coming days,” it said.

Four hundred and fifty-six people were found infected with Covid-19 in the national capital in the new testing programme involving quick-result kits across containment zones.

Delhi’s infection tally stands at 49,979 and 1,969 people have died due to the coronavirus disease so far.