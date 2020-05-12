e-paper
MHA tells states to allow free movement of healthcare workers

In an order issued on Monday, the ministry said services of medical and paramedical staff are urgently required in meeting the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

india Updated: May 12, 2020 08:29 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Doctors and BMC workers check the residents for Covid- 19 at Dharavi in Mumbai.
Doctors and BMC workers check the residents for Covid- 19 at Dharavi in Mumbai.(Pramod Thakur/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has told state governments to ensure there are no restrictions on the movement of medical professionals and paramedical staff, which can lead to severe constraints in rendering Covid-19 and non-Covid medical services.

In an order issued on Monday, the ministry said services of medical and paramedical staff are urgently required in meeting the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The MHA asked all state and Union territory governments to ensure that their field officials allow smooth movement of all medical professionals, nurses, paramedical, sanitation personnel and ambulances, and ensure the opening of all private clinics nursing homes and labs with all the medical professional and staff.

“...Furthermore the existing staff, apart from this duty, also have to render normal responsibilities, such as conducting immunisation programmes, Handling the onset of vector and other seasonal diseases, and meeting other non-Covid emergencies etc,” the letter said.

There have been many complaints from healthcare workers about local authorities and police not allowing free movement during the ongoing lockdown.

The letter signed by home secretary Ajay Bhalla says at many places, private clinics and nursing homes are also reported to have not been allowed to open.

“The functioning of these medical facilities, which supplement the regular medical infrastructure, and relieve the burden on hospitals, is also crucial. I would urge all states and UTS to ensure that such clinics and nursing homes continue to function without any hindrances,” it said.

