Militant involved in grenade attack on Jalandhar police station arrested, says NIA

NIA on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a militant who was involved in lobbing grenade on a police station Maksudan in Jalandhar.

Officials said Amir Nazir Mir of Dadsara, Awantipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir was arrested in connection with the grenade attack.

Nazir is a key accused as he procured and facilitated delivery of 4 grenades used in the attack on the directions of Ansar Ghazawat-ul-Hind (AGH) chief Zakir Musa.

“He was the active link between the arrested accused and AGH chief Zakir Musa,” said an NIA spokesman.

Nazir has been taken on transit remand to be produced before the Special NIA court, Mohali, for obtaining his police custody for interrogation.

On September 14, 2018, grenades were hurled at Maksudan police station, injuring one police personnel.

NIA investigation revealed that the attack was the handiwork of Kashmir based terror outfit Ansar Ghazawat-ul-Hind (AGH).

Two accused, Fazil Bashir Pinchoo and Shahid Qayoom, from Awantipora were earlier arrested in the case.

“They were pursuing their B.Tech (Civil) from St. Soldier Group of Colleges, Jalandhar,” the spokesman said.

Two other accused Rauf Ahmed Mir and Umar Ramzan of Pulwama were killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir on December 22, 2018.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 19:31 IST