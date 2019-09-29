Minor gets pregnant after being raped by 62-year-old man in Uttarakhand: Police

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:22 IST

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 62-year-old in Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand, said police.

The incident came to light when her parents realised that she was five months pregnant and lodged a complaint against the accused on Sunday evening, said police officials.

The victim and the accused live in the same neighbourhood, police said.

“As per the complaint, the accused, who runs a furniture shop, first raped her about seven months ago after luring her into his shop with a chocolate. He threatened her with dire consequences if she informed anyone in her family,” said a police official on condition of anonymity.

“The accused raped her on several occasions after that. Her parents came to know that their daughter was pregnant after she felt nauseous on Sunday and they confronted her. On hearing her ordeal, they lodged a complaint against the accused,” he added.

Inspector Dinesh Bartwal, who is investigating the case, said, “A case of rape has been registered. However, the accused has not been arrested yet.”

“The girl has been sent to a hospital for medical examination. Investigation into the case is on,” he added.

