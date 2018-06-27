Minor’s body found in Tripura, locals clash with police suspecting kidney theft

Police and locals clashed in Mohanpur town of Tripura after body of an 11-year-old boy was found dead on Tuesday night with local claiming that his kidneys were harvested. Chief minister Biplab Deb denied the claim on the basis of the boy’s post-mortem which revealed that his kidneys were intact.

Police said Purna Biswas was missing from his home in Bhumihin Colony, nearly 27km from the capital city of Agartala, since 6pm on Tuesday. They added that his body was found around 500 metres from his house after nearly four hours of search.

“Sharp cut injuries were found on his body that might have bled him to death. A case was lodged and police are investigating,” su- perintendent of police (police co- ntrol) SR Das said. Locals alleged that Purna’s kidneys were removed after he died as there were cut injuries on his back.

They clashed with police, who they alleged arrived late. Seven policemen were injured and two, including officer-in-charge of the local Sidhai police station, seriously. A few villagers were also reportedly injured in the clash.

Deb said on Wednesday, after rumours that the boy’s kidneys were removed led to a clash among villagers and policemen, leaving many injured.

“Class 4 student Purna Biswas was brutally murdered on Tuesday at Mohanpur (in western Tripura) and his body was found near his home late on Tuesday. After the postmortem it was fou- nd that all the vital organs of his body including the kidneys are intact,” Deb told the Assembly.

In reply to questions by former health minister and CPI-M legislator Tapan Chakraborty, the chief minister said: “It was a most painful and heart-rending killing. Police personnel went to the village to help the villagers, but they were attacked by the agita- ted villagers. Two injured police officials are still in hospital.”

Deb, who also holds the Home portfolio, said that one person was arrested in connection with Tuesday night’s violence.

State law minister Ratan Lal Nath, also the MLA of the constituency, visited the area on Tuesday night and assured locals of stern action against those behind the incident.

“The state government will provide financial assistance to the deceased’s family. Measures have been taken for an impartial probe,” Nath said.