‘Misbehaviour with healthcare staff won’t be tolerated’: Kejriwal after assault on 2 doctors

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 18:39 IST

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday issued a stern warning to those misbehaving with doctors and other healthcare personnel battling Covid-19 in the national capital and said strict action would be taken if anyone is found assaulting or attacking frontline workers.

Asking Delhiites to be grateful to all frontline health workers who were tackling the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus disease, the chief minister said, “The Delhi government will take strictest action against those misbehaving with healthcare personnel. I would like to warn people who misbehave with doctors or nurses that it won’t be tolerated. They’ll be given strictest punishment. People involved in such crimes will not be spared,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister was referring to the incident where two lady doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were allegedly assaulted by their neighbour in Gautam Nagar last evening.

The Delhi Police arrested a 42-year-old man late on Wednesday evening for allegedly assaulting two women resident doctors of Safdarjung Hospital after accusing them of “spreading” Covid-19 in Gautam Nagar area.

The police arrested the man on the complaint of one of the doctors, a Gautam Nagar area resident, who had stepped out with her sister to buy fruits and vegetables. A case has been registered at the Hauz Khas police station.

In the online briefing, Kejriwal said 21 areas had been identified as containment zones in the national capital and people were not being allowed to enter or exit these areas.

In Delhi, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has risen to 699 and the containment zones have been identified to prevent the infection from spreading further. Residents in the notified areas have been prevented from stepping out of their homes even for buying of essentials including medicines and groceries.

The district administration will provide essential items through door-to-door home delivery services.