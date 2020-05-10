e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Miss you with every breath Ma’: Sushma Swaraj’s daughter on Mother’s Day

‘Miss you with every breath Ma’: Sushma Swaraj’s daughter on Mother’s Day

Sushma Swaraj had served as the external affairs minister from May 26, 2014, to May 2019 and Swas India’s first full-time woman foreign minister. Indira Gandhi held additional charge of the ministry when she was prime minister.

india Updated: May 10, 2020 17:39 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushma Swaraj, during her stint as the external affairs minister, was recognised as perhaps the minister most accessible to ordinary people.
Sushma Swaraj, during her stint as the external affairs minister, was recognised as perhaps the minister most accessible to ordinary people. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

The daughter of late Sushma Swaraj, former foreign minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, has posted an emotional message on Mother’s Day.

The senior BJP leader died in August last year after a cardiac arrest.

“Happy Mother’s Day @SushmaSwaraj. Miss you with every breath Ma (sic),” her daughter Bansuri Swaraj tweeted on Sunday.

Sushma Swaraj had served as the external affairs minister from May 26, 2014, to May 2019 and Swas India’s first full-time woman foreign minister. Indira Gandhi held additional charge of the ministry when she was prime minister.

Swaraj was replaced as external affairs minister in the second term of the Narendra Modi government by former diplomat S Jaishankar.

Swaraj entered the Haryana assembly in 1977 and became a minister in the state cabinet at the age of 25. She was a former chief minister of Delhi and had been a part of every BJP government at the Centre except the current one.

She served as minister for information and broadcasting as well as health minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government from 1998 to 2004.

She won the 2009 election to the 15th Lok Sabha from the Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh and became the leader of opposition.

Sushma Swaraj, during her stint as the external affairs minister, was recognised as perhaps the minister most accessible to ordinary people, who actively sought her out for help when they found themselves in a crisis.

tags
top news
Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
Cash crunch forces many Telangana expats in Persian Gulf to postpone return
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
India needs ‘whole-of-govt approach’ for ‘strategic uncertainties’: Army Chief
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
75% of Delhi’s Covid-19 patients asymptomatic or have mild symptoms: Kejriwal
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Army confirms India-China face-off, minor injuries to both sides
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
Remembering RN Kao, India’s legendary spymaster
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
Watch: INS Jalashwa carrying 698 Indian nationals from Maldives reaches Kochi
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In