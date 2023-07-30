Bandi Sanjay Kumar appointed BJP’s national general secretary

The appointment of Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay as Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national general secretary on Saturday, more than three weeks after he was removed from the post of the party’s Telangana unit president, has evoked mixed reactions in the state unit. Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed gratitude to the Telangana BJP cadre and all the people, especially from Karimnagar who have supported him always to learn and grow in every role (ANI)

Former minister D K Aruna has been retained as the national vice president of the BJP, a communique from BJP national president JP Nadda said.

Sanjay’s appointment comes as a part of the reshuffle of the party and allocation of some crucial roles to senior leaders. He expressed gratitude to the party’s national leadership over his elevation to the post of national general secretary. “Humbled that a grassroot Karyakarta like me has been given the role of @BJP4India National General Secretary. Heartfelt thanks to Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, HM @AmitShah ji, National President Shri @JPNadda ji for giving me such a big opportunity,” Sanjay tweeted.

He also expressed gratitude to the Telangana BJP cadre and all the people, especially from Karimnagar who have supported him always to learn and grow in every role. “With utmost dedication, I will continue to serve my party and people,” Sanjay said.

Congratulating Sanjay for being appointed as the national BJP general secretary, Telangana BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash said the former had worked relentlessly to strength the party in Telangana and successfully created awareness among the people.

“Sanjay also exposed the Bharat Rashtra Samithi [BRS] government for its inept handling of state affairs including financial situation and created an atmosphere in favour of BJP during his famous Praja sangram Padyatra across the state,” he said.

However, a senior Telangana BJP leader requesting anonymity, said though Sanjay was given the due recognition by the party at the national level, it would keep him away from the common people and party cadre. “Sanjay is basically a people’s man. He used to be among the people, understand their issues and take the party deep into them. Now, he is completely cut off from the people,” he said.

The leader further said that while being removed from the post of state BJP chief, Sanjay was given the impression that he would be taken into the Union cabinet as a union minister of state (MoS), as Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy would vacate the cabinet berth after being appointed as the Telangana BJP chief. “But it appears that there are no chances of the Union cabinet reshuffle in the near future. Kishan Reddy is still continuing in the cabinet, despite taking charge as the state BJP chief. Now that Sanjay has been appointed as BJP national general secretary, there is no possibility of him being inducted in the central cabinet,” the BJP leader added.

He said that had Sanjay been made a union minister, he would have got the chance to be among the people and take representations from them. “He is now in a high-profile post; he will be losing the connect with the people,” the BJP leader quoted above said.

Another BJP leader from Telangana, requesting anonymity, said it was definitely a big recognition to Sanjay, as he would be in a more responsible position. “During a meeting with Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday, Sanjay was clearly told that he would be given a bigger role to lead the party in the entire South India. He is the only national general secretary from South now; so, he will have to take care of the affairs in Telangana as well,” he said.

The leader, however, mentioned that it was not immediately known whether Sanjay would have any say in the selection of candidates or chalking out of the campaign strategies in Telangana.

