Mixed response to the statewide shutdown called in Andhra Pradesh by TDP

The shutdown called by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) across Andhra Pradesh on Monday in protest against the arrest of party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his imprisonment in judicial custody evoked mixed response, officials familiar with matter said. N Chandrababu Naidu (PTI)

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) headed by actor politician Pawan Kalyan and the Left parties announced their support to the shutdown call.

While government offices, banks and educational institutions functioned as usual, various private educational institutions declared holiday in some districts like Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Guntur and Nellore as a precautionary measure.

The TDP workers forced shutdown of shops and business establishments in some places like Viskahapatnam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Ongole, Nellore, Anantapur and Kurnool, but the police stopped the party cadres and later made the shops open.

A state government representative said the Andhra Pradesh State Road Corporation (APSRTC) operated its buses in different parts of the state as usual and no untoward incidents were reported from any part of the state.

Additional director general of police (Law and Order) Shankha Brata Bagchi said that the situation was peaceful in the state and no untoward incident has been reported. “Section 144 has been imposed all over the state as a precautionary measure. Situation is peaceful, depending on the situation, the local authorities have promulgated prohibitory orders,” he said.

However, the TDP leaders and workers staged demonstrations in front of the RTC bus depots in Vijayawada, Eluru, Guntur, Nellore and Tirupati and attempted to stop bus services. The police took them into custody and ensured that there was no disruption in bus services.

In Kuppam town of Chittoor district, the TDP workers staged a road blockade by burning tyres and placing boulders on the highway.

The police arrested the protesters and shifted them to the police station.

In Tirupati, police arrested the TDP leaders, including women who sat on the road, raising slogans against the YSR Congress government.

TDP general secretary M A Sharif said the bandh was successful and peaceful.

“At many places, the Jana Sena Party workers and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) activists also took part in the protests. We thank them for their cooperation,” Sharif said in a statement.

