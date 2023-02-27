Home / India News / Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport, to launch development projects in Belagavi

Feb 27, 2023
Feb 27, 2023 12:30 PM IST

The new airport has been developed at a cost of around ₹450 crore and the passenger terminal can handle 300 travellers every hour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Shivamogga Airport in a boost to connectivity and accessibility of the Karnataka city and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region. The new airport has been developed at a cost of around 450 crore and the passenger terminal can handle 300 travellers every hour.

The prime minister also laid foundation stone of multiple projects at Shivamogga, including two railway projects – Shivamogga – Shikaripura – Ranebennur new Railway line and Koteganguru Railway coaching depot. The new railway line, aimed at enhanced connectivity of Malnad region with Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline, is estimated to be developed at a cost of 990 crore. The new coaching depot at Shivamogga will help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities at Bengaluru and Mysuru, according to a statement.

Later in the day, PM M will also lay the foundation stone for multiple road development projects estimated at over 215 crore, include construction of new Bypass road for Shikaripura Town on NH 766C connecting Byndur – Ranibennur; widening of NH-169A from Megaravalli to Agumbe; and construction of new bridge at Bharathipura in Thirthahally Taluk on NH 169.

In Belagavi, the prime minister will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station with world-class amenities.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk.

