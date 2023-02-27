Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport, to launch development projects in Belagavi
The new airport has been developed at a cost of around ₹450 crore and the passenger terminal can handle 300 travellers every hour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Shivamogga Airport in a boost to connectivity and accessibility of the Karnataka city and other neighbouring areas in the Malnad region. The new airport has been developed at a cost of around ₹450 crore and the passenger terminal can handle 300 travellers every hour.
The prime minister also laid foundation stone of multiple projects at Shivamogga, including two railway projects – Shivamogga – Shikaripura – Ranebennur new Railway line and Koteganguru Railway coaching depot. The new railway line, aimed at enhanced connectivity of Malnad region with Bengaluru-Mumbai mainline, is estimated to be developed at a cost of ₹990 crore. The new coaching depot at Shivamogga will help start new trains from Shivamogga and decongest maintenance facilities at Bengaluru and Mysuru, according to a statement.
Later in the day, PM M will also lay the foundation stone for multiple road development projects estimated at over ₹215 crore, include construction of new Bypass road for Shikaripura Town on NH 766C connecting Byndur – Ranibennur; widening of NH-169A from Megaravalli to Agumbe; and construction of new bridge at Bharathipura in Thirthahally Taluk on NH 169.
In Belagavi, the prime minister will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station with world-class amenities.