Person wearing ‘hawai chappal’ is able to take ‘hawai jahaz’ today: PM Modi

Speaking at the inauguration of Shivamogga’s Kuvempu airport, PM Modi said, “Congress never had a vision to make common man take the flight in this country. We wanted to change this mindset by developing airports beyond the capital cities. Today, a person who wears ‘hawai chappal’ is able to travel in ‘hawai jahaz’. This is nothing but the result of our double engine government.”

PM Modi also said that there will be a day where the foreigners travel in ‘made in India’ aircrafts. “As of today, we are importing aircrafts from other countries. But the day where the people of developed nations using ‘made in India’ aircrafts is not too far. Our projects in the aviation sector speak volumes about our commitment towards development of the nation,” he added.

Shivamogga airport is the 9th domestic airport in Karnataka. Currently Karnataka's domestic airports are located at Bengaluru, Mysuru, Ballari, Bidar, Hubballi, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Mangaluru. Both Bengaluru and Mangaluru airports are also the international airports in the state. The Shivamogga airport is built at the cost of around Rs. 600 crores out of which Rs. 449 crores were spent on the infrastructure of the airport. The remaining amount was spent on land acquisition.