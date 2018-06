More than 250 militants waiting at launch pads across LoC to infiltrate into Kashmir, says army

More than 250 militants are active in Kashmir and about the same number are waiting at “launch pads” across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into the Valley, the Indian Army said on Sunday.

“About 250-275 militants are active in Kashmir valley,” General-Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (15 Corps), Lt General AK Bhatt told reporters in Baramulla in north Kashmir.

He said militants in groups of 25-30 are waiting at launch pads across the LoC to infiltrate into the valley. “In the 15 Corps’ zone (across the LoC), about 250-270 in groups of 25-30 are at different launch pads.”

Lt Gen Bhatt said the situation in north Kashmir is better than in the south.

“Compared to south Kashmir, there are less number of militants in north and the situation is also better in north Kashmir for which I thank the people, especially the youth, here,” he said.

The army officer said National Security Guard will be deployed during counter-militancy operations in Srinagar. “I think NSG will be deployed in Srinagar city along with police.”