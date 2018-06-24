 More than 250 militants waiting at launch pads across LoC to infiltrate into Kashmir, says army | india news | Hindustan Times
  • Sunday, Jun 24, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 24, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

More than 250 militants waiting at launch pads across LoC to infiltrate into Kashmir, says army

Compared to south Kashmir, there are less number of militants in north and the situation is also better in north Kashmir, says Lt General AK Bhatt.

india Updated: Jun 24, 2018 19:45 IST
Press Trust of India, Srinagar
Border Security Force jawans patrol near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.
Border Security Force jawans patrol near Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI file photo)

More than 250 militants are active in Kashmir and about the same number are waiting at “launch pads” across the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into the Valley, the Indian Army said on Sunday.

“About 250-275 militants are active in Kashmir valley,” General-Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps (15 Corps), Lt General AK Bhatt told reporters in Baramulla in north Kashmir.

He said militants in groups of 25-30 are waiting at launch pads across the LoC to infiltrate into the valley. “In the 15 Corps’ zone (across the LoC), about 250-270 in groups of 25-30 are at different launch pads.”

Lt Gen Bhatt said the situation in north Kashmir is better than in the south.

“Compared to south Kashmir, there are less number of militants in north and the situation is also better in north Kashmir for which I thank the people, especially the youth, here,” he said.

The army officer said National Security Guard will be deployed during counter-militancy operations in Srinagar. “I think NSG will be deployed in Srinagar city along with police.”

tags

more from india
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Promotional Feature