Morning brief: Ex-Army chief calls for ‘urgent attention’ to Manipur violence, and all the latest news

‘Urgent attention’: Ex-Indian Army chief on retired officer's ‘like in Syria’ tweet over Manipur Former Indian Army chief general (retired) Ved Prakash Malik has called for “urgent attention” to the situation in Manipur which saw a spurt in violence as riotous mobs combatted Rapid Action Force, set up flaming roadblocks and torched properties in the heart of Imphal town on Friday. Read more Unidentified miscreants torch two houses belonging to a particular community to retaliate the killing of nine civilians by Kuki militants, in Manipur.(PTI)

Alia Bhatt embraces Barbiecore in hot pink outfit for São Paulo Netflix event, shares goofiest pics with fans: See here

Actor Alia Bhatt flew off to São Paulo in Brazil to attend Netflix's Tudum event, where the streaming platform unveils exclusive first looks from returning and upcoming titles. Read more

The Flash: DC film shows how obsession with multiverse storytelling will tire Marvel out

Early on in Andy Muschietti's The Flash, a solemn Bruce Wayne aka Batman tells Barry Allen aka Flash, “These scars are what have made us who we are. Read more

'Virat Kohli grabbed my hand forcefully and...': Naveen-ul-Haq claims RCB star physically provoked him during ugly spat

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has landed some fresh allegations on Virat Kohli, claiming that he was physically provoked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore star that led to an ugly spat between the two during the 2023 Indian Premier League. Read more

