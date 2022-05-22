Morning brief: Imran Khan praises India's foreign policy after fuel price cuts, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ex Pak PM Imran Khan praises India's foreign policy after fuel price cuts: ‘This is what…’

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan heaped praise on India for buying discounted oil from Russia despite “pressure from the US”, saying his government was also working to achieve the same with the help of an independent foreign policy. Read more…

Himanta Biswa Sarma says Rahul Gandhi's facts wrong, ‘Nehru left us to be with Pakistan’

After foreign minister S Jaishankar lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's speech at the Cambridge University, Union minister Kiren Rijiju and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tore into Rahul Gandhi's statements. Taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma said Rahul Gandhi's statement that 'UP, Maharashtra, Assam, Tamil Nadu created a negotiated peace' with India is wrong. Read more…

'I thought there was something but...': Rishabh Pant explains why he didn't opt for DRS against Tim David in MI vs DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore sealed the final playoff spot in the ongoing IPL season after Delhi Capitals suffered a five-wicket defeat by Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium on Saturday. The runners up of the 2020 IPL edition, Delhi had their qualification fate in their hands but were trumped by bottom-placed Mumbai, who rode on Jasprit Bumrah's three-wicket haul and Tim David's quickfire 34 off 11 deliveries. Read more…

Soha Ali Khan says Kareena Kapoor is very genuine on Instagram: ‘It’s not how she looks all the time’

Soha Ali Khan has many talents other than acting. She we recently seen in Kaun Banegi Shikharwati and says she has found the confidence to take up more work. But before she is seen on screen again, Soha and husband Kunal Kemmu released a children’s book titled Inni and Bobo. Read more…

Aditi Rao Hydari makes a colourful debut at Cannes Film Festival in thigh-high slit gown: Moment I've been waiting for

After weeks of teasing her fans with jaw-dropping looks from the French Riviera town hosting the annual Cannes Film Festival 2022, Aditi Rao Hydari has finally made her debut on the red carpet. And going by her Instagram page, it is the moment the actor was waiting for. Read more…