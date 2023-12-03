close_game
MP Results Live: Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, Sehore updates
Live

MP Results Live: Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, Sehore updates

Dec 03, 2023 09:19 AM IST
Latest vote counting updates for Bhopal constituencies - Berasia (SC), Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, Sehor.

Voters in Madhya Pradesh exercised their right to vote on November 17 to elect 230 members of the MP Legislative Assembly. The state witnessed a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The results will be announced on December 3. Bhopal Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, Sehore assembly constituencies.

MP election results 2023: A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink as she casts her vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.
MP election results 2023: A voter gets her finger marked with indelible ink as she casts her vote for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

In 2018, the Indian National Congress emerged as the single-largest party after winning 114 seats. However, the political scenario swiftly transformed on March 20, 2020, when Kamal Nath resigned from his post. This resignation followed the departure of 22 sitting MLAs from the Congress party, leading to the fall of the government. Consequently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan reclaimed power on March 23, 2020.

Counting is underway for Bhopal area constituencies.

ConstituencyLeading MLAParty
BerasiaResult Awaited
Bhopal UttarResult Awaited
NarelaResult Awaited
Bhopal Dakshin-PaschimResult Awaited
Bhopal MadhyaDhruv Narayan SinghBJP
GovindpuraKrishna GaurBJP
HuzurResult Awaited
SehoreResult Awaited

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Bhopal area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
BerasiaVishnu KhatriBJP
Bhopal UttarArif AqueelINC
NarelaVishvas SarangBJP
Bhopal Dakshin-PaschimPC SharmaINC
Bhopal MadhyaArif MasoodINC
GovindpuraKrishna GaurBJP
HuzurRameshwar SharmaBJP
SehoreSudesh RaiBJP

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Madhya Pradesh with Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 03, 2023 09:19 AM IST

    MP Election Results 2023: Krishna Gaur is leading from Govindpura

    Sitting BJP MLA Krishna Gaur takes early lead from Govindpura

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:49 AM IST

    MP Election Results 2023: Dhruv Narayan Singh takes early lead from Bhopal Madhya

    BJP’s Dhruv Narayan Singh is leading from Bhopal Madhya seat.

  • Dec 03, 2023 08:19 AM IST

    MP Election Results 2023: Counting has begun for all Bhopal constituencies

    Counting for all Bhopal constituencies is underway - Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, and Sehore.

  • Dec 02, 2023 12:32 AM IST

    MP poll results: Counting to begin at 8 am

