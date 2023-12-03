MP Results Live: Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, Sehore updates
Latest vote counting updates for Bhopal constituencies - Berasia (SC), Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, Sehor.
Voters in Madhya Pradesh exercised their right to vote on November 17 to elect 230 members of the MP Legislative Assembly. The state witnessed a record voter turnout of 76.22%. The results will be announced on December 3. Bhopal Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, Sehore assembly constituencies.
In 2018, the Indian National Congress emerged as the single-largest party after winning 114 seats. However, the political scenario swiftly transformed on March 20, 2020, when Kamal Nath resigned from his post. This resignation followed the departure of 22 sitting MLAs from the Congress party, leading to the fall of the government. Consequently, Shivraj Singh Chouhan reclaimed power on March 23, 2020.
Counting is underway for Bhopal area constituencies.
|Constituency
|Leading MLA
|Party
|Berasia
|Result Awaited
|Bhopal Uttar
|Result Awaited
|Narela
|Result Awaited
|Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim
|Result Awaited
|Bhopal Madhya
|Dhruv Narayan Singh
|BJP
|Govindpura
|Krishna Gaur
|BJP
|Huzur
|Result Awaited
|Sehore
|Result Awaited
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Bhopal area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Berasia
|Vishnu Khatri
|BJP
|Bhopal Uttar
|Arif Aqueel
|INC
|Narela
|Vishvas Sarang
|BJP
|Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim
|PC Sharma
|INC
|Bhopal Madhya
|Arif Masood
|INC
|Govindpura
|Krishna Gaur
|BJP
|Huzur
|Rameshwar Sharma
|BJP
|Sehore
|Sudesh Rai
|BJP
- Dec 03, 2023 09:19 AM IST
MP Election Results 2023: Krishna Gaur is leading from Govindpura
Sitting BJP MLA Krishna Gaur takes early lead from GovindpuraDec 03, 2023 08:49 AM IST
MP Election Results 2023: Dhruv Narayan Singh takes early lead from Bhopal Madhya
BJP’s Dhruv Narayan Singh is leading from Bhopal Madhya seat.Dec 03, 2023 08:19 AM IST
MP Election Results 2023: Counting has begun for all Bhopal constituencies
Counting for all Bhopal constituencies is underway - Berasia, Bhopal Uttar, Narela, Bhopal Dakshin-Paschim, Bhopal Madhya, Govindpura, Huzur, and Sehore.Dec 02, 2023 12:32 AM IST
MP poll results: Counting to begin at 8 am
-