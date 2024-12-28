Muda complainant urges President, PM to grant him security

RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, complainant in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) land allotment case, has sought intervention from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union home minister Amit Shah for his and his family’s safety. RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, complainant in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) land allotment case, has sought intervention from President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union home minister Amit Shah for his and his family’s safety (File photo)

In his letter written on Thursday, Krishna said: “Despite repeatedly requesting the Karnataka government for necessary security measures, we have been denied any assistance, and our lives are now in danger.”

Previously, Krishna had approached the Mysuru police commissioner, requesting a gunman for his protection. However, he claimed that his plea was dismissed.

Krishna’s activism gained momentum after he filed a complaint exposing alleged irregularities in MUDA’s allocation of plots. His allegations implicated high-profile individuals, including chief minister Siddaramaiah, whose wife, Parvathi, reportedly received 14 plots illegally.

He accused the state government of inaction on his complaint, forcing him to move the court. Following judicial intervention, Lokayukta authorities were directed to investigate the matter. An FIR was subsequently registered, naming Siddaramaiah as the prime accused.

Krishna claimed that exposing the irregularities in Muda has made him a target. “Supporters of the chief minister have filed multiple false FIRs against me to silence me,” he told Hindustan Times. These include FIRs at Nanjangudu Town Police Station (No. 136/2024), Devaraja Police Station (No. 105/2024), and Krishnaraja Police Station (No. 111/2024).

He also alleged that attempts were made to bribe him to drop the case and that he has faced mounting pressure and threats against his family. Despite these challenges, Krishna said his resolve remains firm, even as the threats escalate.

Krishna’s request for a gunman on August 18, 2024, was rejected by the Mysuru police commissioner. Besides, there have been no responses with regard to the appeals from the BJP state president and various NGOs to the Karnataka director general of police (DGP) on the same matter.

“The refusal to provide protection reflects the influence of chief minister Siddaramaiah,” Krishna alleged in his letter. He further noted, “It seems extremely dangerous for me and my family to rely on state government protection. Therefore, I kindly request the central government to provide security for my life and to ensure the welfare of my family within society.”

In response, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson M Lakshman told HT: “He himself is a habitual offender and faces 44 criminal cases against him. Siddaramaiah who holds the highest position is a law-abiding citizen and if anybody wants to harm him they would have done so by this time.”

“For publicity, he is doing all this, making false allegations frequently backed by the BJP. If his request is approved by Union home minister Amit Shah, he can take Z plus security,” he added.