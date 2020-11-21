e-paper
Home / India News / Mumbai civic body asks people not to visit Ambedkar memorial on his death anniv amid Covid

Mumbai civic body asks people not to visit Ambedkar memorial on his death anniv amid Covid

Tens of thousands of people annually on December 6 visit Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to pay their respects to the iconic leader, who headed the Indian Constitution’s drafting committee.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 12:58 IST
Mehul Thakkar
Mehul Thakkar
Healthcare workers during a Covid-19 screening drive in Andheri (W) in Mumbai on November 20, 2020.
Healthcare workers during a Covid-19 screening drive in Andheri (W) in Mumbai on November 20, 2020. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

Civic authorities in Mumbai have asked people to pay homage to Bhimrao Ambedkar virtually on his death anniversary on December 6 instead of thronging his memorial in the city’s Dadar area in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Tens of thousands of people annually on December 6 visit Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to pay their respects to the iconic leader, who headed the Indian Constitution’s drafting committee.

Bhimrao Ambedkar’s grandson, Anandraj, has also cited the pandemic and appealed to people not to visit Mumbai in large numbers. “I appeal all followers to organise events at a smaller scale in districts and towns to ensure the safety of all the citizens.”

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said no arrangements have been made for visitors this year at Chaityabhoomi. The civic body would set up temporary sheds and make arrangements for drinking water, mobile toilets, etc, at the memorial on December 6. A webinar is being arranged this year to pay tributes to the iconic leader.

Kiran Dighavkar, BMC’s assistant municipal commissioner, appealed to people to pay their tributes from their homes. “We are also making sure that we are prepared with complete crowd controlling measures at the site.”

Nearly 500 stalls are set up for selling books, lamps, calendars, decorations, posters, T-shirts, and watches bearing images of Ambedkar annually at Chaityabhoomi on December 6. No permission for setting them up will be given this year.

