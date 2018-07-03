Mumbai Police asked to probe Twitter threat to Congress spokesperson’s daughter

The Union Home Ministry has directed Mumbai Police to register a case against the person who threatened to harm Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi’s daughter through a vicious message on his Twitter handle, a ministry official said on Tuesday.

The ministry also asked microblogging site Twitter to furnish details of the account user @GirishK1605 who on a late Sunday message threatened the Congress leader.

“On the issue of threats received via Twitter by Congress party spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked Mumbai Police to register a case, identity the person and take legal action. The ministry has also asked Twitter to furnish details of the account,” the official said.

In a tweet which was brought down later following an outrage, user @GirishK1605 had threatened to harm Chaturvedi’s minor daughter.