Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Maximum city slows down, heavy showers bring trains and road traffic to a halt

Heavy rains during the night and on Monday morning in Mumbai and its outskirts inundated low-lying areas, delayed trains and slowed down vehicular movement on roads.

Several local train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were cancelled or short-terminated as a temporary bamboo structure erected for civil work fell on an overhead wire near the Marine Lines station on the Western line, an official said.

Two days of downpour helped the city surpass its average rainfall for June. Between 8.30am on Friday and 8.30am on Sunday, Mumbai recorded 327.5mm rain, compared to 182mm received in the first 27 days of June.

Follow live updates here:

12:55 pm IST Trains rescheduled, railway tracks submerged due to heavy downpour Some trains including Mumbai- Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express have been regulated in view of safety, officials at Western Railways said. “13 trains have been cancelled today. After receding of water, train movement at Palghar was started at 8.05 hours at restricted speed of 30 kmph in view of safety,” Western Railways said.





12:52 pm IST Heavy rain continues in Mumbai, north Konkan The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the city can expect sporadic showers of moderate rainfall with isolated heavy showers through the day on Monday but the intensity of the rain is likely to reduce by Tuesday. “Due to a cyclonic circulation (weather system) over south Gujarat adjoining north Konkan, intense rain with high-speed winds are being witnessed over Mumbai and surrounding areas. The quantum of rain was highest between 7am and 10am Monday,” KS Hoslikar, IMD’s deputy director general (western region), said.



