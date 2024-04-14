 Muzaffarnagar building collapse: 1 dead, several feared trapped | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Muzaffarnagar building collapse: 1 dead, several feared trapped

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2024 10:23 PM IST

22-25 people were trapped after the roof of a building collapsed in Jansath on Sunday.

One person was killed and several others were feared trapped after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Muzaffarnagar's Jansath town on Sunday.

Rescue operations are underway to rescue people trapped in building collapse incident in Muzaffarnagar.(ANI)
Rescue operations are underway to rescue people trapped in building collapse incident in Muzaffarnagar.(ANI)

Muzaffarnagar DM Aravind Mallappa Bangari said, “22-25 people were trapped after the roof of a building collapsed in Jansath.” At least one person lost his life, while 11 people rescued are receiving treatment, he added. "The entire administration is present here for the rescue operation," the DM said.

Abhishek Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police, Muzaffarnagar, and other officials were also present at the spot.

"It was reported at 5:30 in the evening that this complex fell. We have two lintel structures and we are removing the above lintel structure…The operations are on. It was a two-floor complex..." Abhishek Singh told news agency ANI.

NDRF is carrying out rescue operations at the spot.

In an unrelated incident last month, a building collapsed in the Garden Reach area of Kolkata. At least nine people were killed and around 20 were injured when part of an under-construction five-storey building collapsed on an adjacent slum in the Garden Reach area. Most of the victims died in hospital hours after they were rescued from under the debris.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had said, “I offer my condolences to the affected families. I was told by the mayor that the building was built illegally. The administration will take appropriate action against those who are responsible. The government stands by the affected families.”

The government also announced a compensation of 5 lakh each for the families of the diseased and 1 lakh each for the injured. Among the deceased, two women were identified as Hasina Begum, 55, and Shama Begum, 44. Among the men who died, five were aged between 18 and 35.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

Get Current Updates on India News
