Five-storey building collapses near a Shimla village, none hurt; causes traffic snarl

A building with five stories collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, but fortunately, none were reported as injured as residents had been instructed to evacuate before the incident. The collapse in the Ghandal village of Dhami area damaged the road, causing traffic disruptions.

As reported by PTI, the incident occurred around noon at 16 Mile in Marahwag village. According to officials' statements, the house, owned by Raj Kumar, was sinking, and the building's base columns had developed cracks.

No fatalities were reported in the incident, as all residents had been evacuated beforehand, and the building's electrical connections were disconnected, according to officials.

In anticipation of the building's collapse, proactive measures were taken to evacuate residents and mitigate potential loss of life and property, authorities noted.

Officials further said that the collapse partially damaged the road, leading to the Government Degree College in Dhami, causing disruptions in traffic flow.

Sub divisional magistrate (Rural) Nishant explained that the building collapsed due to excavation work in the hilly area above it. Additionally, he mentioned about another person who is in the process of constructing his house in the vicinity of the collapsed building.