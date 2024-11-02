Naidu distributes free LPG cylinders to Andhra women

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday assured that his government would fulfil all the promises made to the people before the elections despite severe financial constraints, while balancing welfare schemes with developmental programmes. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu serves tea at the home of a beneficiary during the launch of ‘Deepam-2’, at Eedupuram village in Srikakulam district on Friday. (PTI)

“The government is struggling with lack of finances. Yet, we have the will power to support the poor people. We shall implement the welfare schemes notwithstanding the financial crisis,” Naidu said.

He was addressing a gathering while launching Deepam-2, a scheme to supply three free LPG cylinders per year to the households below poverty line, at Eedupuram village of Ichapuram block in Srikakulam district.

The chief minister visited the house of one of the beneficiaries Ambati Santhamma, where he handed the cooking gas cylinder to her. Earlier, he flagged off the transport vehicles carrying the LPG cylinders and spoke to the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes being implemented in the state by the Telugu Desam Party-led NDA government.

Naidu also visited the house of another woman beneficiary Balijepalli Janaki, and personally handed over her the NTR Bharosa pension of ₹4,000.

The chief minister said that his government was providing enhanced pension to 64 lakh people, including senior citizens, physically challenged and destitute women, as promised before the elections. “We have directed that the pension amount be handed to the beneficiaries at their doorstep. It is their right. If they are not at home, they can take a pension once every three months,” he said.

With regard to the free LPG cylinders scheme, Naidu said the beneficiaries would get the entire refund of the gas cylinder cost within 48 hours in their accounts. “We are also working out a mechanism to ensure cashless delivery of LPG cylinders,” he said.

The chief minister said his government has taken all steps to prevent irregularities in sale of liquor in retail wine shops and supply of sand to the consumers free of cost. “We shall take stern action against those resorting to unauthorised sale of liquor and black-marketing of sand,” he said.

The chief minister also explained the initiatives being taken by his government on completion of various projects such as Polavaram major irrigation project and Amaravati capital city with central assistance. “We are developing Visakhapatnam as the financial capital of the state and taking steps to prevent privatisation of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. We shall also lay the foundation stone for Visakhapatnam railway zone in a day or two,” he said.

Union minister for civil aviation Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, state minister for civil supplies Nadendla Manohar and district in-charge minister Kondapalli Srinivasa Rao also spoke on the occasion.