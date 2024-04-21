 Naidu’s wife, daughter-in-law take up poll campaigning in Kuppam and Mangalagiri | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Naidu’s wife, daughter-in-law take up poll campaigning in Kuppam and Mangalagiri

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Apr 21, 2024 07:20 AM IST

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari and his son Nara Lokesh’s wife Nara Brahmani have been extensively touring the constituencies of their respective husbands

With Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh focussing on election campaign for the party across Andhra Pradesh, their wives have taken over the responsibility of party campaign in their respective assembly constituencies of Kuppam and Mangalagiri.

With TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh focussing on election campaign, their better-halves have taken over the responsibility of party campaign. (ANI)
With TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh focussing on election campaign, their better-halves have taken over the responsibility of party campaign. (ANI)

Naidu’s wife Nara Bhuvaneshwari and Lokesh’s wife Nara Brahmani, who have never shown interest in politics but focussed only on running the family enterprise Heritage Group of Companies, have been extensively touring the constituencies of their respective husbands, reaching out to various sections of people.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

On Saturday, Bhuvaneshwari celebrated her husband’s 74th birthday amid women of Muslim minority community in Kuppam. Addressing a gathering of Muslim women after cutting a cake, she shared the vision of Naidu to develop the constituency on all fronts.

She assured that the guarantees promised by Naidu would benefit all sections of people and most importantly, free them of the atrocities of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSCRP). “It is shocking how the state government has not been appointing teachers for Urdu in schools for minority children,” she said.

Accusing the ruling YSRCP of indulging in rampant corruption and encroaching upon Wakf lands, Bhuvaneshwari said even spaces designated for religious and burial purposes were also not spared from encroachments.

On Friday, Bhuvaneshwari led a massive rally of party leaders and workers to file the nomination on behalf of her husband at the office of returning officer of Kuppam. She said Kuppam is the bastion of the TDP and there was no place for any other party. She exuded confidence that Naidu would win the seat with an overwhelming majority of over one lakh votes.

On the other hand, Brahmani launched the campaign for her husband Lokesh in Mangalagiri assembly constituency. On Friday, she interacted with weavers of Mangalagiri town, known for its textile industry, and assured to resolve all their issues, once the TDP is voted to power.

She held a meeting with mirchi farmers at Yerrabalem village of Mangalagiri block on Saturday and discussed with them the problems being faced by them.

She visited Sandhya spices company at Yerrabalem, where the red chilli is processed, to interact with the workers.

Brahmani said Naidu and Lokesh had been striving hard for improving the living conditions of the people in the state. “They have given a lot of importance for the empowerment of women. The super six guarantees announced by the TDP would help womenfolk achieve self-reliance,” she said.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

News / India News / Naidu’s wife, daughter-in-law take up poll campaigning in Kuppam and Mangalagiri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On