Narendra Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: Top portfolios retained, JP Nadda returns as health minister
Narendra Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: The Cabinet of the Modi 3.0 administration is a blend of continuity and change, as some senior leaders maintain their previous portfolios from the BJP-led NDA government. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) retained its existing lineup, with Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar holding onto their roles in Defence, Home, Finance, and External Affairs, respectively....Read More
Nitin Gadkari has also been retained as Minister of Road Transport and Highways.
The prime minister will be in charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Department of Space, all important policy issues, and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.
In terms of new appointments, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take on responsibilities in agriculture and rural development, while BJP president JP Nadda will return to the health ministry, a position he held prior to assuming party leadership.
Other portfolios
Manohar Lal Khattar - Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power.
Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.
Mansukh Mandaviya - Minister of Labour and Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.
Pralhad Joshi - Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy
Jyotiraditya Scindia - Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Minister of Culture and Minister of Tourism.
Kiren Rijiju - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs.
Some ministers from NDA allies
Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP) - Minister of Civil Aviation.
Chirag Paswan (LJP) - Minister of Food Processing Industries.
HD Kumaraswamy (JD (S)) - Minister of Heavy Industries and Minister of Steel.
Jitan Ram (HAM) - Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
A total of 71 ministers officially became part of the Modi 3.0 cabinet. They, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had taken their oaths during an impressive swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.
Narendra Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: Naidu's TDP, Nitish Kumar's JD (U) played key role to form govt. What portfolios did they get?
Narendra Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, and the Janata Dal (United) party, led by Nitish Kumar, played pivotal roles in the formation of the NDA government post the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As the BJP alone couldn't secure the required majority of 272 parliamentary seats, these alliances became crucial.
In the Modi 3.0 Cabinet, Telugu Desam Party's Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu assumes the role of Minister of Civil Aviation, while TDP's Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar takes on the responsibilities of Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications.
For the Janata Dal (United), leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) has been assigned the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying. Additionally, Ram Nath Thakur from the Janata Dal (United) serves as Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
Narendra Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: Nadda returns as health minister
Narendra Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: BJP leader J P Nadda, who served as the party's national president for over four years, was appointed to the Union Health Ministry and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Monday following his cabinet minister oath-taking ceremony under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
In the previous Modi 2.0 government, both these ministries were overseen by Mansukh Mandaviya.
Nadda expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for including him in the Cabinet and emphasised the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services, ensuring equitable access to quality treatment.