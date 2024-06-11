Narendra Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: Top portfolios retained, JP Nadda returns as health minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the first meeting of his new Cabinet, attended by the newly-inducted ministers, at the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, in New Delhi, on Monday. (PTI)

Narendra Modi 3.0 Cabinet Live: The Cabinet of the Modi 3.0 administration is a blend of continuity and change, as some senior leaders maintain their previous portfolios from the BJP-led NDA government. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) retained its existing lineup, with Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and S Jaishankar holding onto their roles in Defence, Home, Finance, and External Affairs, respectively....Read More

Nitin Gadkari has also been retained as Minister of Road Transport and Highways.

The prime minister will be in charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Department of Space, all important policy issues, and all other portfolios not allocated to any Minister.

In terms of new appointments, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will take on responsibilities in agriculture and rural development, while BJP president JP Nadda will return to the health ministry, a position he held prior to assuming party leadership.

Other portfolios

Manohar Lal Khattar - Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power.

Ashwini Vaishnaw - Minister of Railways, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Electronics and Information Technology.

Mansukh Mandaviya - Minister of Labour and Employment and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Pralhad Joshi - Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister of New and Renewable Energy

Jyotiraditya Scindia - Minister of Communications and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat - Minister of Culture and Minister of Tourism.

Kiren Rijiju - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minister of Minority Affairs.

Some ministers from NDA allies

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu (TDP) - Minister of Civil Aviation.

Chirag Paswan (LJP) - Minister of Food Processing Industries.

HD Kumaraswamy (JD (S)) - Minister of Heavy Industries and Minister of Steel.

Jitan Ram (HAM) - Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

A total of 71 ministers officially became part of the Modi 3.0 cabinet. They, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had taken their oaths during an impressive swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

