Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0: Full list of ministers of state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was sworn-in as India's prime minister for a third consecutive term. The 73-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart and members of his council of ministers were administered oath of office and secrecy by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.



The Modi 3.0 cabinet comprises 72 ministers, which includes 30 cabinet Ministers, 5 ministers of State with Independent Charge and 36 ministers of state.



Supporters cheered, clapped and chanted "Modi, Modi" as the name of the prime minister, dressed in a white kurta tunic and blue half jacket, was called to take his oath. Union minister Jitendra Singh takes oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Piyush Goyal were among the senior ministers who took oath after Modi's swearing-in. Their portfolios are expected to be announced after the ceremony.



Seven former chief ministers including Modi are part of the new cabinet. The other six former chief ministers are Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Rajnath Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), H D Kumaraswamy (Karnataka), and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Bihar).



The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. It is now dependent on the support from regional parties including Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) to run the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.



Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay were among the dignitaries at the oath ceremony.

Here is a full list of ministers of state sworn in alongside Modi:-



Ministers of State (independent charge)

Rao Inderjit Singh Dr. Jitendra Singh

3. Arjun Ram Meghwal



4. Jayant Chaudhary



5. Prataprao Jadhav

Ministers of State

1. Jitin Prasada



2. Sripad Yesso Naik



3. Pankaj Chaudhary



4. Krishan Pal



5. Ramdas Athawale



6. Ramnath Thakur



7. Nityananad Rai



8. Anupriya Patel



9. V Somanna



10. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar



11. SP Singh Baghel



12. Shobha Karandlaje



13. Kirti Vardhan Singh



14. B L Verma



15. Shantanu Thakur



16. Suresh Gopi



17. L Murugan



18. Ajay Tamta



19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar



20. Kamlesh Paswan



21. Bhagirath Choudhary



22. Ravneet Singh



23. Satish Dubey



24. Sanjay Seth



25. Durga Das Uikey



26. Raksha Khadse



27. Sukanta Majumdar



28. Savitri Thakur

29. Tokhan Sahu



30. Raj Bhushan Choudhary



31. BRS Verma



32. Harsh Malhotra



33. Nimuben Bambhniya



34. Murlidhar Mohol



35. George Kurian



36. Pabitra Margherita