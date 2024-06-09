Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0: Full list of ministers of state
The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was sworn-in as India's prime minister for a third consecutive term. The 73-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart and members of his council of ministers were administered oath of office and secrecy by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
The Modi 3.0 cabinet comprises 72 ministers, which includes 30 cabinet Ministers, 5 ministers of State with Independent Charge and 36 ministers of state.
ALSO READ: Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0: Full list of Union ministers
Supporters cheered, clapped and chanted "Modi, Modi" as the name of the prime minister, dressed in a white kurta tunic and blue half jacket, was called to take his oath.
Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Piyush Goyal were among the senior ministers who took oath after Modi's swearing-in. Their portfolios are expected to be announced after the ceremony.
In pics: Modi takes oath as PM for a historic third term at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Seven former chief ministers including Modi are part of the new cabinet. The other six former chief ministers are Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Rajnath Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), H D Kumaraswamy (Karnataka), and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Bihar).
The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. It is now dependent on the support from regional parties including Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) to run the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.
Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay were among the dignitaries at the oath ceremony.
Here is a full list of ministers of state sworn in alongside Modi:-
Ministers of State (independent charge)
- Rao Inderjit Singh
- Dr. Jitendra Singh
3. Arjun Ram Meghwal
4. Jayant Chaudhary
5. Prataprao Jadhav
Ministers of State
1. Jitin Prasada
2. Sripad Yesso Naik
3. Pankaj Chaudhary
4. Krishan Pal
5. Ramdas Athawale
6. Ramnath Thakur
7. Nityananad Rai
8. Anupriya Patel
9. V Somanna
10. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar
11. SP Singh Baghel
12. Shobha Karandlaje
13. Kirti Vardhan Singh
14. B L Verma
15. Shantanu Thakur
16. Suresh Gopi
17. L Murugan
18. Ajay Tamta
19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar
20. Kamlesh Paswan
21. Bhagirath Choudhary
22. Ravneet Singh
23. Satish Dubey
24. Sanjay Seth
25. Durga Das Uikey
26. Raksha Khadse
27. Sukanta Majumdar
28. Savitri Thakur
29. Tokhan Sahu
30. Raj Bhushan Choudhary
31. BRS Verma
32. Harsh Malhotra
33. Nimuben Bambhniya
34. Murlidhar Mohol
35. George Kurian
36. Pabitra Margherita
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.