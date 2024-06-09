 Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0: Full list of ministers of state | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0: Full list of ministers of state

ByHT News Desk
Jun 09, 2024 09:56 PM IST

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was sworn-in as India's prime minister for a third consecutive term. The 73-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart and members of his council of ministers were administered oath of office and secrecy by President Droupadi Murmu during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Modi 3.0 cabinet comprises 72 ministers, which includes 30 cabinet Ministers, 5 ministers of State with Independent Charge and 36 ministers of state.

ALSO READ: Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0: Full list of Union ministers

Supporters cheered, clapped and chanted "Modi, Modi" as the name of the prime minister, dressed in a white kurta tunic and blue half jacket, was called to take his oath.

Union minister Jitendra Singh takes oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.
Union minister Jitendra Singh takes oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, and Piyush Goyal were among the senior ministers who took oath after Modi's swearing-in. Their portfolios are expected to be announced after the ceremony.

In pics: Modi takes oath as PM for a historic third term at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Seven former chief ministers including Modi are part of the new cabinet. The other six former chief ministers are Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Rajnath Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), H D Kumaraswamy (Karnataka), and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Bihar).

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. It is now dependent on the support from regional parties including Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) to run the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay were among the dignitaries at the oath ceremony.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!


Here is a full list of ministers of state sworn in alongside Modi:-

Ministers of State (independent charge)

  1. Rao Inderjit Singh
  2. Dr. Jitendra Singh

3. Arjun Ram Meghwal

4. Jayant Chaudhary

5. Prataprao Jadhav

Ministers of State

1. Jitin Prasada

2. Sripad Yesso Naik

3. Pankaj Chaudhary

4. Krishan Pal

5. Ramdas Athawale

6. Ramnath Thakur

7. Nityananad Rai

8. Anupriya Patel

9. V Somanna

10. Pemmasani Chandrasekhar

11. SP Singh Baghel

12. Shobha Karandlaje

13. Kirti Vardhan Singh

14. B L Verma

15. Shantanu Thakur

16. Suresh Gopi

17. L Murugan

18. Ajay Tamta

19. Bandi Sanjay Kumar

20. Kamlesh Paswan

21. Bhagirath Choudhary

22. Ravneet Singh

23. Satish Dubey

24. Sanjay Seth

25. Durga Das Uikey

26. Raksha Khadse

27. Sukanta Majumdar

28. Savitri Thakur

29. Tokhan Sahu

30. Raj Bhushan Choudhary

31. BRS Verma

32. Harsh Malhotra

33. Nimuben Bambhniya

34. Murlidhar Mohol

35. George Kurian

36. Pabitra Margherita

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

Narendra Modi Cabinet 3.0: Full list of ministers of state
© 2024 HindustanTimes
