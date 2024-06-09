Narendra Modi takes oath as Prime Minister for third consecutive time at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Narendra Modi on Sunday took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third term at a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9 at 7:15 pm. HT Image

PM Modi on Wednesday submitted his resignation from the post of prime minister to President Murmu. His resignation came a day after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the Lok Sabha election 2024 with a clear majority.

The Modi 3.0 cabinet will be 72 minister strong. The team includes 30 other Cabinet Ministers, 5 Minister of State with Independent Charge and 36 Ministers of State. PM Modi retained his top ministers for key cabinet positions, with multiple positions allotted to NDA allies.

8,000 guests, including national and international leaders, were invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony. The varied guest list included outgoing Parliamentarians, BJP leaders, opposition leaders, current MLAs and MLCs, celebrated doctors, lawyers, religious leaders, sanitation workers, rat-hole miners, and heads of state from neighbouring countries.

International leaders such as President of Sri Lanka, H.E. Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe; President of Maldives, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu; Vice-President of Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Ahmed Afif; Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina; Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth; Prime Minister of Nepal, H.E. Mr. Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’; and Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Mr. Tshering Tobgay were present when PM Modi was sworn in on Sunday.

In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will attend a Banquet hosted by President Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the same evening.

In the 2024 general elections, BJP secured 240 seats while the NDA alliance bagged 293 seats, securing a majority. On the other hand, the Congress won 99 seats in the general election, while the INDIA bloc bagged 234 seats.