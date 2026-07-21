Jaipur, The monsoon has revived over Rajasthan after a gap of nearly two weeks, with several districts in the eastern part of the state recording heavy to very heavy rainfall, the meteorological department said. Monsoon revives in Rajasthan; rainfall lash eastern part of state

Sikar recorded the highest rainfall of 10 cm during the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, followed by Nawalgarh in Jhunjhunu , Shahabad in Baran , and Jhunjhunu, Bari and Baseri in Dholpur , according to the met department.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall was also reported at isolated places in Dholpur, Jaipur, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Baran districts.

"A cyclonic circulation persists over northeast Rajasthan and adjoining areas, while the monsoon trough is passing through its normal position. Under its influence, monsoon is expected to remain active across most parts of the state over the next four to five days," the department said.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in eastern and southeastern Rajasthan during this period, it said.

On Tuesday, moderate to heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Bharatpur, Jaipur and Ajmer divisions, while light to moderate rain is expected in parts of Jodhpur, Udaipur and Bikaner divisions.

From July 22 to 26, rainfall activity is expected across most parts of Kota, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions and heavy rain is likely at isolated places and very heavy rainfall at one or two locations, according to the forecast.

Meanwhile, heavy overnight rain triggered waterlogging in Sikar city, where showers began late Monday night. Floodwater entered residential quarters in the Police Lines and the District Collectorate premises, while three to four feet of water accumulated on several city roads.

Rail services were also affected after waterlogging in the railway yard.

Sikar-Rewari train was cancelled between Loharu and Rewari, while the Rewari-Jodhpur train was cancelled between Rewari and Loharu, according to North Western Railway.

The state water resources department said that the state has received 20.25 per cent below-normal rainfall as of July 20, placing the state in the deficit rainfall category.

Twenty-four districts, including Jaipur, Banswara and Udaipur, are in the deficit rainfall category ). Fifteen districts fall under the normal rainfall category , while Bikaner and Churu have recorded excess rainfall , the department said.

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