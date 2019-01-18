Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE updates: PM to inaugurate 9th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, will be inaugurating the 9th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Friday. PM Modi had conceptualised the summit as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2003 to position Gujarat as an ideal investment destination.

On Thursday, in his first engagement at the Mahatma Mandir Exhibition cum Convention Center in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show. The prime minister also inaugurated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Ahmedabad.

11:09 am IST PM Modi meets foreign dignitaries ahead of 9th Vibrant Gujarat Summit Trade, economic ties, healthcare were the major issues discussed in the meeting held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Maltese counterpart Joseph Muscat in Gandhi Nagar, ahead of the “ 9th Vibrant Gujarat Summit” on Friday. The two leaders also agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, air connectivity and tourism. Apart from Muscat, Prime Minister of Czech Republic Andrej Babis, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Løkke Rasmussen have also arrived in Gujarat to attend the Summit.





10:57 am IST MoUs deal with mobility management, waste-to- energy conversion among others The MoUs deal with mobility management, waste-to- energy conversion, delivery system in diagnostics, saline farming, and protected cultivation of horticultural crops.





10:50 am IST Netherlands to sign 10 MoUs at Vibrant Gujarat Summit The Netherlands said Thursday it is signing 10 MoUs at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit starting Friday with focus on sectors like smart city and waste management, healthcare and agricultural cooperation. Out of 10 MoUs, five were signed Thursday and the rest will be inked during the summit





10:48 am IST Dy CM Nitin Patel’s picture missing from ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ posters Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Thursday for the high-profile three-day “Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019”, pictures of Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel went missing from all posters and banners across the state capital Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad.



