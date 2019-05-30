Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

Narendra Modi Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: PM pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee ahead of oath ceremony

Narendra Modi Swearing-in Ceremony: Narendra Modi will swear-in as prime minister for his second consecutive term at 7 pm today.

By HT Correspondent | May 30, 2019 07:59 IST
Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will take oath for a second term today at 7 pm. The ceremony will be attended by 6,000 invitees, including foreign dignitaries, allies and adversaries. United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will be in attendance at the ceremony which will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

7:59 am IST

Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering arrives in Delhi to take part in ceremony

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle received Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering, as he arrived in Delhi. PM Lotay Tshering will attend PM Narendra Modi’s oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today. :ANI

Prime minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering, arrives in Delhi to take part in oath-taking ceremony. ( ANI Twitter )

7:55 am IST

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not to take part in ceremony

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said she will not be taking part in the swearing-in ceremony of prime minister Narendra Modi, citing the BJP’s decision to invite relatives of 54 of its activists the ruling party says have died in political violence in West Bengal.

7:47 am IST

Jagan Mohan Reddy to swear-in as Andhra CM today

Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh today.

 

7:40 am IST

PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present. :ANI

7:30 am IST

Rahul Gandhi to attend PM’s oath-taking ceremony

United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will be in attendance at the 7pm swearing-in ceremony.

7:10 am IST

Narendra Modi pays homage to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Prime minister-elect Narendra Modi paid homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal memorial in Delhi.

7:05 am IST

PM visits Rajghat, pays respects to Mahatma Gandhi

Narendra Modi visited Rajghat ahead of taking oath as prime minister and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

 

7:00 am IST

Narendra Modi to take oath as prime minister today

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will take oath for a second term today at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

