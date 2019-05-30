Narendra Modi Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: PM pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi, Vajpayee ahead of oath ceremony

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will take oath for a second term today at 7 pm. The ceremony will be attended by 6,000 invitees, including foreign dignitaries, allies and adversaries. United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will be in attendance at the ceremony which will take place at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

7:59 am IST Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering arrives in Delhi to take part in ceremony Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle received Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering, as he arrived in Delhi. PM Lotay Tshering will attend PM Narendra Modi’s oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today. :ANI Prime minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering, arrives in Delhi to take part in oath-taking ceremony. ( ANI Twitter )





7:55 am IST Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not to take part in ceremony West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said she will not be taking part in the swearing-in ceremony of prime minister Narendra Modi, citing the BJP’s decision to invite relatives of 54 of its activists the ruling party says have died in political violence in West Bengal.





7:47 am IST Jagan Mohan Reddy to swear-in as Andhra CM today Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh today. Vijayawada: Visuals from the venue of Jaganmohan Reddy's swearing-in-ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM, heavy rain & strong winds lashed the area last night. pic.twitter.com/5XfrDdyghC — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019





7:40 am IST PM Modi pays tribute at National War Memorial Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the National War Memorial in Delhi. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba and Vice Chief of Air Force Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria were also present. :ANI





7:30 am IST Rahul Gandhi to attend PM’s oath-taking ceremony United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, her son and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will be in attendance at the 7pm swearing-in ceremony.





7:10 am IST Narendra Modi pays homage to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee Prime minister-elect Narendra Modi paid homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Sadaiv Atal memorial in Delhi.





7:05 am IST PM visits Rajghat, pays respects to Mahatma Gandhi Narendra Modi visited Rajghat ahead of taking oath as prime minister and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. #WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Later today, President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to PM Modi. pic.twitter.com/5LbxQBuhkW — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019



