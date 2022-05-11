National Technology Day: PM Modi expresses ‘gratitude' for 1998 Pokhran tests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his “gratitude” towards the scientists and their “efforts” that led to the “successful Pokhran tests in 1998” on the occasion of National Technology Day. Remembering the “exemplary leadership” of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, PM Modi stated that he showed “outstanding political courage and statesmanship.”

“Today, on National Technology Day, we express gratitude to our brilliant scientists and their efforts that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. We remember with pride the exemplary leadership of Atal Ji who showed outstanding political courage and statesmanship,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter. He also shared a video of the Pokhran tests along with the Twitter post.

India observes National Technology Day every year on May 11 to mark the anniversary of the Pokhran nuclear tests of 1998. The day was first officially celebrated on May 11, 1999, to commemorate the scientific and technological accomplishments. The day pays respect to scientists, researchers, and engineers for their technological contributions to the nation.

The theme for the day this year is ‘Integrated Approach in Science & Technology for Sustainable Future’ - launched by union minister Jitendra Singh.

On this day, the Technology Development Board (TDB) seeks applications for the national awards for the commercialization of technologies. Reportedly, the awards are under three categories - National Awards, MSME awards, and Startup awards.

The Pokhran nuclear tests were a series of five nuclear bomb test explosions that were conducted at the Indian Army's Pokhran test range in Rajasthan's Thar. India had become the sixth country to join the nuclear club after the tests.