PM Modi remembers Tagore, Gokhale, Maharana Pratap on their birth anniversaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Maharana Pratap, the 13th king of Mewar, on his birth anniversary. “Tributes to Maharana Pratap, synonymous with valor and valor, on his birth anniversary. The story of his courage and struggle will always inspire the countrymen,” Modi said in a tweet.

Modi also paid tributes to Rabindranath Tagore whose birth anniversary is being observed today, saying he continues to inspire millions of people in thought and action.

Borin in 1861, Tagore was a poet, playwright, composer, philosopher, and short story writer. He was awarded the Nobel prize for literature in 1913.

Remembering him, Modi said, "I bow to Gurudev Tagore on his Jayanti. In thought and action, he continues to inspire millions of people. He taught us to be proud of our nation, culture and ethos. He emphasised on education, learning and social empowerment. We are committed to fulfilling his vision for India."

Modi also paid homage to freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale. In tributes to Gokhale, the Prime Minister said, "His contribution to our freedom struggle is unforgettable. His unwavering commitment to democratic principles and social empowerment keeps motivating us."

(With agency inputs)

