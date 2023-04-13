'Natwarlal of Indian politics' now follows Lalu, Rahul Gandhi: BJP

The BJP on Thursday trained its gun on Aam Aadmi Party a day after Arvind Kejriwal met Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav in his residence. Calling Kejriwal the 'natwarlal' or 'Pinocchio' of Indian politics, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla cited Kejriwal's old tweets against Lalu Yadav and said, "Kejriwal showed us the maximum U-turn of ideology. He started following Anna Hazare and now he is following Lalu whom he accused of corruption even before Lalu Yadav's conviction," the BJP leader said. Read | As Nitish meets Rahul Gandhi, BJP reminded of 'Kauravas': ‘Na jane kis kis…’ What changed in the situation that now you are standing with Lalu's son, the BJP asked on Thursday,

“You were standing with Laluji's son whose name has come up in the land for job scam. This scam is like give me land and I will give you the job. And JD(U)'s Lalan Singh brought these allegations, not us.” the BJP leader said. Read | 'Historic step to unite opposition': Rahul Gandhi after meeting Nitish Kumar

"This is an alliance of colonial cousins of corruption. Lalu Prasad and his son are like the reverse Robinhoods; they steal from the poor and distribute among the rich. Have Kejriwal now given the certificate of kattar imandari to Lalu Yadav and his son? The same certificate that he gave to Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia?"

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday recorded the statement of Lalu Prasad's daughter Chanda Yadav in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged lands-for-jobs scam in the railway. On Wednesday, Lalu's daughters Misa Bharti and Ragini Yadav were questioned in the same case.

The Congress on Wednesday announced that the party will fight together with the JD(U) and the RJD as Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge met Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. “We held a historic meeting here. A lot of issues were discussed and we decided to unite all parties and fight all the upcoming polls in a united manner. We have made this decision and all of us will work on this path,” Kharge said.

After the meeting, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav went to Arvind Kejriwal's residence and spoke on opposition unity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON