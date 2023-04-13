As Nitish meets Rahul Gandhi, BJP reminded of 'Kauravas': ‘Na jane kis kis…’

As Bihar chief minister Nitish Kuman and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP leaders dismissed the prospect of an opposition alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and cited examples of the failure of such experiments in the 2014 and the 2019 elections. BJP's Amit Malviya shared a photo of Nitish Kumar greeting Rahul Gandhi and wrote: "Aur na jaane kis kis ke saamne jhukenge Nitish Kumar (Wonder in front of how many people Nitish Kumar will bow)" BJP's Amit Malviya took a dig at Nitish Kumar and wondered to who all Nitish Kumar has bowed.

BJP's Khushbu Sundar called the group a 'futile bunch' which reminded her of the 'Kauravas from Mahabharata'. "Good try @INCIndia but you already know who the victor is!" Khushbu wrote.

Union minister Anurag Thakur in Shimla called the alliance a 'thugbandhan' of parties which are neck-deep in corruption.

After the crucial meeting amid the opposition's united fight in demanding a JPC in the Adani issue and against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge announced an alliance in the coming Lok Sabha election and the assembly elections in a joint press meet. Rahul Gandhi said the meeting was historic and the parties will put up a united fight against the BJP.

After the meeting with Congress, Nitish Kumar and Tejashwai went to Arvind Kejriwal's house and held a meeting. Kejriwal said he is with Nitish Kumar's attempt to bring all the parties together on the same platform.

While Nitish Kumar earlier set the ball rolling on a united opposition dismissing his personal ambition to be the PM face of the opposition, 19 parties came on board with the Congress in the Budger session of Parliament supporting the demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani case.

