‘Never claimed BJP would win Jharkhand election': Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that he “never” claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win the assembly election in Jharkhand and form the next government, news agency PTI reported. Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a public meeting for Jharkhand Assembly elections. (File)(PTI)

“Whenever you (media) asked me here about Jharkhand, I said that it is a difficult state. I never claimed that we would win. It was a tough job for our party to fight there, but we did a good job under the given circumstances,” said Sarma, who was co-in charge of the BJP's poll campaign in the eastern state.

The BJP leader said the party could not achieve the goal for “whatever reason” and stressed the need to “keep trying”. “Whenever we are unsuccessful in something, the failed attempt serves as a foundation for future success,” Sarma noted.

“I spent a lot of time in the state but was unsuccessful in our mission. But I will always remember your love. I am thankful for all the love and support,” Sarma added.

The Assam chief minister stressed the urgent need for the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) to address the issue of “infiltration”, which Sarma described as a “constitutional duty”.

“How much they will do won't be right for me to prejudge. As chief minister of Assam, I won't comment on the matter any longer. I said whatever I had to when I was the party's co-in-charge.”

Also read: Election results live updates

The BJP leader said he would not prejudge the actions of the new JMM-led government.

Sarma also said he would no longer comment on the “infiltration” issue as he had said whatever he had to during his time as the BJP's co-in-charge in Jharkhand.

"No government should compromise on the matter of infiltration as the end result will be demographic change, which will impact all," he added.

Sarma also urged the new BJP MLAs to raise the issue in the state assembly and said “infiltration” would cause “a lot of harm” to the state in the coming days. “It is your (JMM) government, and I appeal to you to push back these infiltrators or at least identify them,” he added.