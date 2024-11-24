Election results live: Fadnavis leads Maharashtra CM race as BJP tops tally
Election results live: In a historic mandate, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory in Maharashtra, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi stunned. Meanwhile, the JMM-led alliance made history in Jharkhand by securing a convincing win, becoming the first incumbent alliance in the state to return to power after completing a full term....Read More
Maharashtra held single-phase assembly elections on November 20, while Jharkhand conducted two-phase polls on November 13 and 20.
Bypolls result
The Election Commission also announced results for by-polls in 48 assembly seats across 13 states. BJP and allies won the majority, including key victories in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan. Congress secured both Lok Sabha seats in Wayanad (Kerala) and Nanded (Maharashtra) and seven assembly seats, including three in Karnataka. TMC swept all six seats in West Bengal.
Key higlights of November 23 election results
• For the first time, an incumbent government completing five years retained power in Jharkhand.
• BJP won 132 out of 148 seats it contested, with allies Shiv Sena and NCP also achieving high strike rates.
• All Mahayuti ministers contesting in Maharashtra won their seats.
• After the Wayanad bypoll win, Priyanka Gandhi joins Sonia Gandhi (Rajya Sabha, Rajasthan) and Rahul Gandhi (Rae Bareli, Lok Sabha) in Parliament.
• Most candidates of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj lost their deposits, except in one seat.
What is the final results of Jharkhand and Maharashtra elections?
Jharkhand Assembly (81 seats)
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM): 34 seats
JMM Allies:
Congress: 16 seats
RJD: 4 seats
CPI-ML: 2 seats
BJP: 21 seats
BJP Allies:
AJSU: 1 seat
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas): 1 seat
JD-U: 1 seat
Maharashtra Assembly (288 seats)
Mahayuti:
BJP: 132 seats
Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction): 57 seats
NCP (Ajit Pawar faction): 41 seats
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA):
Shiv Sena (UBT, Uddhav Thackeray faction): 20 seats
Congress: 16 seats
NCP (Sharad Pawar faction): 10 seats
Election results live: Fadnavis meets Nitin Gadkari at his residence in Nagpur
Election results live: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at his residence in Nagpur on Saturday night, following the Mahayuti's resounding victory in the elections. Fadnavis and the other leaders were warmly welcomed by Gadkari and his wife.
Election results live: PM Modi on Article 370
Election results live: PM Modi said that Article 370 will not be restored in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Congress and its allies attempted to rebuild the wall of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Maharashtra has made it clear that this will not work. I also urge Congress and its allies to listen carefully—no power in the world can bring back Article 370," he said.
Election results live: PM Modi says Congress prioritising ‘family’ over people
Election results live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of prioritising "family" over the people, stating, "A party that does not put the people first is harmful for democracy." He also said that "urban Naxalism" as a new challenge for India.
Election results live: PM Modi accuses Congress of being parasitic party
Election results live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress following the historic victory of the BJP-led alliance in the Maharashtra assembly polls. He described Congress as a "parjeevi" (parasitic) party that "sinks the boats of its allies."
Pointing towards his 'ek hain toh safe hain' (unity is strength) slogan, PM Modi said the key message from the Maharashtra elections is the importance of unity.
Speaking at the BJP headquarters, Modi stated that Congress finds it increasingly difficult to win elections on its own.
"Congress has become a parasitic party, unable to form a government alone. It not only sinks its own boat but also drags down its allies. We've seen this happen in Maharashtra," he said.
Election results live: Devendra Fadnavis' wife on Mahayuti win
Election results live: Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, lauded the BJP's campaign following its success in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.
"I am very happy with the outcome. It is phenomenal... The hard work of the party, Devendra Fadnavis, and all its workers has paid off. What has happened is best for the state," she said.
Election results live: Devendra Fadnavis wins Nagpur South West but margin dips
Election results live: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis won the Nagpur South West seat, defeating Congress candidate Prafulla Gudhade Patil by 39,710 votes. Fadnavis secured 1,29,401 votes, while Patil garnered 89,691. His victory margin, however, dropped by 9,643 votes compared to the 2019 elections. This marks Fadnavis' fourth consecutive win from Nagpur South West and his sixth assembly election victory overall, having earlier won from Nagpur West in 1999 and 2004.