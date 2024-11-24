‘Everyone knows who is NCP founder’: Sharad Pawar on nephew Ajit after Maharashtra election results

NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday defended his decision to field grandnephew Yugendra Pawar against nephew Ajit Pawar in Baramati A file photo of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar.(HT File)

“There can be no comparison between Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar. Fielding Yugendra Pawar against Ajit Pawar in Baramati wasn't a wrong decision; someone had to contest,” the veteran NCP-SP leader said at a press conference in Karad.



Pawar,83, did acknowledge that nephew Ajit Pawar, who now heads the faction recognised by Election Commission as the ‘real NCP’, won more seats than his party in the polls.

“No qualms in accepting Ajit Pawar got more seats in Maharashtra polls, but everyone knows who is the NCP founder,” Pawar said.

Ajit Pawar won from his traditional Baramati constituency, defeating his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra by more than one lakh votes. Ajit Pawar's party won 41 seats out of the 59 seats it contested and took a vote share of 9.01 per cent, as per the results of the 288-member state polls announced on Saturday.



On the Maharashtra assembly election results, Pawar said,"The result is not as per expectations. But we will go to people with new enthusiasm."



Pawar credited the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government's Ladki Bahin scheme as the key factor in the election.



“Women got money in their hand with advance too…Mahayuti also told people that if they don’t come back to power, this scheme will be closed,” the former Union minister said.



Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP could win just 10 out of 87 seats it contested in Maharashtra. In the Lok Sabha elections, it had won eight out of the ten seats it contested.

“The Lok Sabha poll outcome increased our confidence…but the latest result shows we need to work more,” he said.

On Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) crying foul over election results, Pawar said,"I have heard about some colleagues' remarks on EVM. Till the time I get all information on it, I will not comment."



