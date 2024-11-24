‘Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray's group didn't campaign as planned': Cong leader on Maharashtra poll results

Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara on Sunday said alliance partners Sharad Pawar's NCP(SP) and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) “failed to campaign as planned” in the Maharashtra assembly elections. A file photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference.(ANI)

“Ladli Bahin Yojana is quite impactful for them. They gave it for the last 6 months, all this is in their hands. We finally in the end announced the ticket and there was confusion in the party.

Sharad Pawar's group and Uddhav Thackeray's group were not well aligned, didn't campaign as planned, and Vidarbha did not give us many seats,” Parameshwara, who is also the All India Congress Committee observer of Maharashtra elections, told ANI.



"We expected at least 50 seats in the Vidharbha region, as long as there are EVMs, it will be difficult for Congress to come," he added.



“In Maharashtra, Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have done very badly. Everybody knows it. We and some of our leaders in Maharashtra sat together and analysed yesterday. Ashok Gehlot and Baghel, former Chief Ministers and we sat together. The information we got is surprising that EVMs are hacked, not in every constituency but selectively. I believe they have hacked the EVMs,” he added.



The Congress, which contested 101 seats as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, posted its worst-ever defeat by managing to win only 16 seats in Maharashtra.

According to former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, in the 1977 Lok Sabha polls, Congress' tally of 20 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra was the lowest ever.



Maharashtra assembly won't have LoP: BJP



The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on Saturday retained power in Maharashtra, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats.



“Maharashtra will not have a leader of the opposition (LoP) this time. This is the result of the wrong deeds of Congress and the opposition. They spread fake narratives in Lok Sabha Elections and duped voters at that time. So when people came to know about this in assembly polls, voters kicked them out as they did in Haryana,” Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule told ANI.