Maharashtra results: Nana Patole wins by 208 votes; several MVA stalwarts lose

All the ministers of the BJP-led Mahayuti government who were in the fray won the Maharashtra assembly election. Chief minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule were among the winners. The President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, Nana Patole.

In the opposition camp, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Varun Sardesai were among the notable candidates who won the election. Sardesai defeated NCP candidate Zeeshan Siddique from the Vandre East constituency.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole won the Sakoli seat by a thin margin of 208 votes.

Several prominent Congress leaders – including former Maharashtra CM and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat, AICC in charge of Goa, Manikrao Thakre – lost the Maharashtra election.

Shiv Sena contestant Shaina NC and MNS debutant candidate Amit Thackeray also lost the polls.

Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora was defeated by Aaditya Thackeray from the Worli seat.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar defeated NCP (SP) nominee Yugendra Pawar, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar.

In Nashik district, Independent candidate Sameer Bhujbal, who had quit the NCP to contest from Nandgaon seat, lost the polls.

Among the debutants, Sreejaya Chavan, the daughter of ex-CM Ashok Chavan, won on the BJP ticket from the Bhokar seat in Nanded district.

Dhiraj Deshmukh, the son of late Congress CM Vilasrao Deshmukh, and Ruturaj Patil, the nephew of Congress strongman Satej Patil, lost the polls.

Swara Bhasker's husband Fahad Ahmad also lost the Maharashtra election to Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik from the Anushakti Nagar seat.

However, NCP-SCP's Rohit Pawar, another grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, won the Karjat Jamkhed seat.

The Congress candidate in Teosa, Yashomati Thakur, lost to BJP's Rajesh Wankhade.

In Pune Cantonment, Ramesh Bagwe of Congress lost to BJP's Kamble Sunil.

Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sunil Rajaram Raut, the younger brother of Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, retained the Vikhroli constituency, defeating Shiv Sena's Suvarna Karanje.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retained power in Maharashtra after winning a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats.

With inputs from PTI, ANI