Maharashtra election: How MVA and Mahayuti performed in Muslim-dominated seats

In the Maharashtra assembly elections, 11 constituencies with over 35 per cent Muslim voters delivered mixed results. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) won six seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance secured four, while the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM) claimed one. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis during a press conference as the Mahayuti is set to form the government in the state, at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI/Deepak Salvi)

ALSO READ- BJP's vote share bigger than JMM in Jharkhand; 21 women candidates win in Maharashtra: Key takeaways

Mixed bag for MVA, Mahayuti in Muslim-dominated seats

Malegaon Central: AIMIM's Mufti Mohammed Khalique narrowly defeated local outfit- Indian Secular Largest Assembly - candidate Asif Shaikh Rashid by 162 votes. Congress performed poorly, with its candidate Ejaz Baig receiving only 7,527 votes.

Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar: Samajwadi Party’s Abu Asim Azmi defeated AIMIM’s Ateeque Ahmad Khan by 12,753 votes in a constituency with 53% Muslim voters.

Bhiwandi East: SP’s Rais Kasam Shaikh won by a margin of 52,015 votes against Shiv Sena’s Santosh Shetty in a seat with 51 per cent Muslim voters.

ALSO READ- Maharashtra results: Nana Patole wins by 208 votes; several MVA stalwarts lose

Bhiwandi West: BJP’s Mahesh Choughule defeated SP’s Azmi Riyaj Muqeemuddin by 31,293 votes. AIMIM’s Waris Pathan finished fifth in the constituency, which has 49 per cent Muslim voters.

Mumba Devi: Congress’s Amin Patel defeated Shiv Sena’s Shaina NC by 34,844 votes in a constituency with over 50 per cent Muslim voters.

Amravati: NCP’s Sulbha Khodke edged out Congress’s Sunil Deshmukh by 5,413 votes, with Aazad Samaj Party’s Alim Patel a close third.

Mumbra-Kalwa: NCP (SP)’s Jitendra Awhad won by a landslide, defeating NCP’s Najeeb Mulla by 96,228 votes.

Follow- Election results live

Akola West: Congress’s Sajid Pathan narrowly beat BJP’s Vijay Agarwal by 1,283 votes in a constituency with 41 per cent Muslim voters.

Byculla: Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Manoj Jamsutkar defeated Shiv Sena’s Yamini Jadhav by 31,361 votes in an area with 41 per cent Muslim voters.

Aurangabad Central: Shiv Sena’s Pradeep Jaiswal defeated AIMIM’s Naseruddin Siddiqui by 8,119 votes in a seat with 38 per cent Muslim voters.

Aurangabad West: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Shirsat beat Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Raju Shinde by 19,599 votes in a constituency with 37 per cent Muslim voters.